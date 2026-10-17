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SLIDESHOW: ‘No Kings’ protests return to DeKalb with early voting message

Northern Public Radio | By Sam Naftzger
Published October 17, 2026 at 7:32 PM CDT
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Local protesters lined the shoulder of Sycamore Road near Hopkins Park in DeKalb Saturday, Oct. 17, as part of the weekend’s “No Kings: Vote Early” demonstration.

This was the fourth installment of the decentralized, nationwide protest series opposing the policies enacted by the second presidential administration of Donald Trump.

According to the “No Kings” website, the nationwide day of action intended to send the message that “power does not belong to billionaires, strongmen, or politicians who are above accountability. Power belongs to the people, but only if we use it.”

The “No Kings” rallies held this past weekend were billed to encourage early voting in the upcoming U.S. midterm elections.

This event and others across the country included information help people check their voter registration and make a plan to cast their ballot ahead of Nov. 3, 2026.
WNIJ News
Sam Naftzger
Sam Naftzger is a general assignment reporter with Northern Public Radio. As a DeKalb native, they grew up listening to WNIJ on car rides to and from school with their dad. They are a graduate of Knox College and the Public Affairs Reporting program at the University of Illinois-Springfield. Naftzger previously worked at WNIJ as a multimedia producer for music program Sessions from Studio A. Outside of work, they enjoy writing fiction, playing the bass guitar and watching old B movies.
See stories by Sam Naftzger