Rockford Wind Ensemble going with guests on the podium this season

A Rockford music group’s new season starts at the end of this month, but each concert will be led by a guest conductor.

Rockford Wind Ensemble's 2026-27 guest conductor series starts Oct. 25.

George Espino, the vice president of the ensemble board, says the series guests are all used to working with students.

“We like to bring in like directors that definitely have like,” he explained, “public education is kind of one of their main things that they have done, so that they can you know better help the students through performance and learning.”

He said northern Illinois has a strong band culture and the Wind Ensemble concerts may be nostalgic for some.

“There's there are so many great bands around our area,” Espino explained,” “and there's so many students that you know take part in band, and so many adults that were band kids. So, definitely unique in that way.”

He said the first concert will offer a wide range of harmonies, tone colors and textures. Vinnie Inendino will lead it.

Michael Kasper will head the Dec. 13 concert, and Bryan Miller will cover the Feb. 28 one. Stephen Squires will close the season out on April 25.

The four programs will be connected by The Lord of the Rings Symphony No. 1. A different section will be played during each concert.

All concerts take place at 3 p.m. at the Nordlof Center. Student tickets are free for the October and April concerts.

