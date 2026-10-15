Dixon hosts its annual Scarecrow Festival on Saturday

Jason Cregier: Tis the season for fall fun, and this Saturday in downtown Dixon the Halloween season and autumn awesomeness are in full swing with the Scarecrow Festival.

Here to discuss the annual event is Jennifer Lang of Discover Dixon. Jennifer, thanks for joining us.

Jennifer Lang: Thanks for having me, Jason.

So, just to provide a quick mental picture: Scarecrow Fest covers 6 city Blocks of downtown Dixon. What can people expect to see within that 6-block radius?

A little fun fact to point out quickly, we’ve been holding the Scarecrow Festival now for over 30 years. We have everything from our Dixon Municipal Band playing music and over 125 vendors in the streets. Besides that, there will be pumpkin painting, which will there will be over 600 to paint and decorate.

And of course, with the name being the Scarecrow Festival, there will be a Scarecrow Contest, in which organizations and businesses decorate them and adorn the scarecrows throughout our downtown area.

Judges will be there for the scarecrows and cash prizes for the best decorated scarecrows will be awarded to first, second and third place.

There will also be a Pumpkin Derby where individuals will create what I refer to as a unit.

The pumpkins are propelled by things such as a skateboard, or maybe a Tonka truck. The pumpkins then race down Hennepin Ave. in downtown Dixon.

I’ve received quite the education in Midwest eating contests over the past few weeks. We recently discussed a brat eating competition in Delavan, which is a little heartier than a hot dog. Now, today, we will discuss a donut eating contest. Are the donuts full size, and how many does one need to consume to win that contest?

Well, first, everyone enjoys a donut.

I believe we receive at least eight dozen donuts. Each contest and grouping consists of 8 contestants.

Our local police department also has a great sense of humor and has fun with the donut eating contest too. The photo ops are wonderful, and we continue the donut eating contest until we run out of donuts.

For info on food vendors, local businesses participating, pumpkin painting, contest information… where do you send people?

Over at our website, discoverdixon.com.

That is Jennifer Lang of Discover Dixon, as we just discussed Saturday's Scarecrow Festival in downtown Dixon.

Jennifer, thanks for joining us.

Thanks for having me, Jason.