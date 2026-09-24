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Carl Sandburg, pawpaw poet? This and other pawpaw oddities & mysteries | Under Rocks podcast

Northern Public Radio | By Susan Stephens,
Dan LibmanSpencer Tritt
Published September 24, 2026 at 11:25 AM CDT
The pop-up pawpaw museum booth at the Ohio Pawpaw Festival, 2026
Susan Stephens
/
WNIJ
The pop-up pawpaw museum booth at the Ohio Pawpaw Festival, 2026

Poet Carl Sandburg knew blue collar culture – You know, “hog butcher for the world” and all that. Maybe that’s why he latched onto the lowly pawpaw, the “poor man’s banana,” as the root of a decades-long joke he shared with friends (who got it), the President of the United States (who didn’t get it), and reporters (who knows if they got it, but it made a fun story!).

Mini Pop-Up Pawpaw Museum

The Pulitzer Prize-winning author pretended to be president of the American Pawpaw Growers Association. Or National Association of Pawpaw Growers. Or some configuration of those words. There was no such organization at the time, from the 1930s into at least the 1950s. But the title gave him fodder for absurdist writing, jabs at elite organizations, and a chance to mock his fancy delphinium-growing brother-in-law.

And we only know this now because of the rabbit-hole skills of researcher and curator of the Mini Pop-Up Pawpaw Museum, J.P. Goguen. The University of Illinois-based pawpaw superfan told Under Rocks about his pursuit of the truth about The Poet and the Pawpaws late one night in his booth at the Ohio Pawpaw Festival. Did Sandburg actually like pawpaws? Did he even know what they were? Signs point to yes-ish, but you can hear the whole story in this Under Rocks episode.

But wait, there’s more! In celebration of Paw Paw, Illinois’ third annual pawpaw festival, we check in with an organizer AND revisit our visit to the tiny Lee County town in 2021, in our search for the delicate tropical-tasting fruit.

Susan Stephens
/
WNIJ

Under Rocks is produced at Northern Illinois University and is a public service of Northern Public Radio.

Send your ideas for our next adventure to rocks@niu.edu.

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WNIJ News Under RocksCarl Sandburg
Susan Stephens
Susan is an award-winning reporter/writer at her favorite radio station. She's also WNIJ's Perspectives editor, Under Rocks contributor, and local host of All Things Considered.
See stories by Susan Stephens
Dan Libman
Dan Libman is an author, teacher, correspondent, and adventurous host of the WNIJ podcast Under Rocks.
See stories by Dan Libman
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
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