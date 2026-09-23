DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy honored with memorial highway dedication

On March 28, 2024, at approximately 10:39 p.m., 35-year-old DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy Christina Musil was struck from behind in her squad car after a semitruck ran off the road on Illinois Route 23.

She was pronounced dead as a result of her injuries at Kishwaukee Hospital shortly after midnight on March 29, 2024.

The driver of the semitruck, Nathan Sweeney of DeKalb, was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash. Last June, he plead guilty to one count of aggravated DUI causing death and was later sentenced to 14 years in prison.

On Wednesday, Sept. 23, Illinois State Sen. Sue Rezin and State Rep. Jeff Keicher joined DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan at Afton Forest Preserve to dedicate and rename a stretch of Route 23 in her honor.

Both state legislators were responsible for sponsoring the joint resolution to rename the highway. It unanimously passed the Illinois Statehouse this May.

Speaking from an outdoor podium flanked by a number of American flags, Sen. Rezin, Rep. Kiecher, and Sheriff Sullivan each to turns honoring Deputy Musil and reflecting on what the day’s dedication meant.

“A highway sign cannot capture an entire life,” said Sen. Rezin. “It cannot fully express the gratitude we have for someone who gave so much in the service of others. But what it can do is to help make sure she’s remembered for generations to come.”

“Dedicating this highway may seem like a small act,” said Rep. Keicher. “But every time someone drives through this stretch of Route 23, they’ll have an opportunity to remember her, to remember her sacrifice and love, and to make a choice that brings everyone home safe.”

“Her service means something,” said Sheriff Sullivan. “Christina will never be forgotten. This sign permanently memorializes her, and it will allow others as they drive by this sign to continue to say her name.”

Wednesday’s ceremony was also attended by Deputy Musil’s family, fellow law enforcement, DeKalb American Legion Post #66, the Clinton Rosette Middle School choir, and State Senators Dave Syverson and Li Arellano, Jr.

The Deputy Christina Musil Memorial Highway encompasses the stretch of Route 23 located between Perry Rd. and McGirr Rd.