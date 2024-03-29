A DeKalb County Sheriff's deputy has died after a crash on IL-23

A DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy was killed Thursday night in a crash on Illinois Route 23 south of Perry Road in Waterman.

According to Illinois State Police (ISP), the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. A GarzoTire tire service truck rear-ended the deputy’s vehicle that was parked on the right shoulder. Video taken at the scene shows the rear of the deputy's SUV entirely smashed in. The officer was taken to an area hospital with severe injuries and later died of them.

Officials say the driver of the truck didn’t have any injuries.

According to Illinois State Police, there’s been no criminal charges filed against the driver of the truck.

The ISP is investigating how and why the crash happened.

The DeKalb County Sheriff Department is withholding the name of the deputy until the family has been notified.

The intersection of IL-23 and Perry Road has seen several severe crashes in recent years, including one fatality five months ago. There have been plans this year to install blinking lights on the stop sign and flashing lights on "intersection ahead" signs on Route 23.

