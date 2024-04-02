Services set for Thursday for DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputy Christina Musil

Funeral services have been set for DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy Christina Musil. She was killed on-duty last week when her parked service vehicle was rear-ended near Waterman, south of DeKalb.

A public visitation begins at 10 o’clock Thursday morning at Northern Illinois University’s Convocation Center. A law enforcement walk-through begins at 12:45, followed by funeral services at 1:30.

DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan issued a statement with funeral details: He also thanked the community for the “outpouring of support” since Deputy Musil was killed.

People lined the streets of Sycamore Monday to honor the 35-year-old deputy and Army National Guard veteran as her body was escorted from the Coroner’s office to Butala Funeral Home.

A fundraising page has been established to raise money to support her three young children in the future.