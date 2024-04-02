© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Services set for Thursday for DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputy Christina Musil

Northern Public Radio | By Susan Stephens
Published April 2, 2024 at 3:18 AM CDT
A DeKalb County Sheriff's patrol vehicle was draped with bunting and surrounded by flowers left by the public and law enforcement groups, Saturday, March 30, 2024, on the lawn of the county courthouse in Sycamore.

Funeral services have been set for DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy Christina Musil. She was killed on-duty last week when her parked service vehicle was rear-ended near Waterman, south of DeKalb.

A public visitation begins at 10 o’clock Thursday morning at Northern Illinois University’s Convocation Center. A law enforcement walk-through begins at 12:45, followed by funeral services at 1:30.

DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan issued a statement with funeral details: He also thanked the community for the “outpouring of support” since Deputy Musil was killed.

People lined the streets of Sycamore Monday to honor the 35-year-old deputy and Army National Guard veteran as her body was escorted from the Coroner’s office to Butala Funeral Home.

A fundraising page has been established to raise money to support her three young children in the future.
Tags
WNIJ News DeKalb County Sheriff's Department
Susan Stephens
Susan is an award-winning reporter/writer at her favorite radio station. She's also WNIJ's Perspectives editor, Under Rocks contributor, and local host of All Things Considered.
See stories by Susan Stephens
