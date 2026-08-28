Poetically Yours - Unexpected beauty

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. Today’s poet is DeKalb resident Dori Burg.

Burg’s, 76, has lived in DeKalb for 48 years. Her artistry expands past poetry. She’s a dancer, musician, singer and songwriter.

This community activist is a grandmother who loves taking care of feral cats.

“I get them fixed and you know whoever comes to me,” she said, “I even get their teeth cleaned.”

Burg says she loves DeKalb and she believes in the people who live in the city.

“I put my heart out there, and I feel the caring and the kindness and the love and the gentleness in other people's hearts,” she explained. “This gives me hope.”

Here’s her poem “Behind the War.”

Behind the war,

the war our fathers gave us

is a meadow with flowers and a horse

Behind the war,

the war our fathers gave us

is a tiny stream

a brook rippling among stones through the meadow

where the horse may drink

Behind the war, the war,

the war our fathers gave us

is a sky, so high and wide

with clouds that go on forever,

sailing out like ships

a horse to run and dance upon the earth so free

a horse with muscles like the burls of trees

with a voice so sweet it hurts to hear

and eyes as deep as a night of stars

reach back so far behind the tired war

and touch the meadow and the flowers

find the horse, God save us

the war our fathers gave