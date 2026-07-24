Poetically Yours - You make the choice

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Your showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s poet is Rockford’s Welsh elementary school student Ka’Miyah Garcia.

Paula Coulahan, a Poetically Yours contributor, leads a group of fourth and fifth grade students who writes for their school newspaper the “Bulldog Beat.” Ka'Miyah Garcia received an honorable mention for her poem "Life" for the Rockford Writers' Guild Youth Poetry Contest for 2025.

People ask why she loves sunsets

Even if they mean everything

Has ended

But the color of the sun

Makes her happy

It reminds her that whatever happened

The entire day, you can still get a beautiful

Thing at the end of the day

Like the ocean, sunset, plants

Everything else in life

Everyone has one life

They either say I don’t care

Or choose their life carefully

Every time, everyone

Loves or hates their life

When people ask why she loves sunsets, it’s because

It reminds her of a loved one who passed away

