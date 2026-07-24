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Poetically Yours - You make the choice

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published July 24, 2026 at 1:54 PM CDT
Welsh Elementary

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Your showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s poet is Rockford’s Welsh elementary school student Ka’Miyah Garcia.

Paula Coulahan, a Poetically Yours contributor, leads a group of fourth and fifth grade students who writes for their school newspaper the “Bulldog Beat.” Ka'Miyah Garcia received an honorable mention for her poem "Life" for the Rockford Writers' Guild Youth Poetry Contest for 2025.

People ask why she loves sunsets
Even if they mean everything
Has ended

But the color of the sun
Makes her happy

It reminds her that whatever happened
The entire day, you can still get a beautiful
Thing at the end of the day

Like the ocean, sunset, plants
Everything else in life

Everyone has one life
They either say I don’t care
Or choose their life carefully

Every time, everyone
Loves or hates their life

When people ask why she loves sunsets, it’s because
It reminds her of a loved one who passed away
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers arts, culture and spiritual expression, including how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. She is a graduate of the Illinois Media School. Boose also hosts of "Poetically Yours" on WNIJ.
See stories by Yvonne Boose