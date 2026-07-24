Poetically Yours - You make the choice
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Your showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s poet is Rockford’s Welsh elementary school student Ka’Miyah Garcia.
Paula Coulahan, a Poetically Yours contributor, leads a group of fourth and fifth grade students who writes for their school newspaper the “Bulldog Beat.” Ka'Miyah Garcia received an honorable mention for her poem "Life" for the Rockford Writers' Guild Youth Poetry Contest for 2025.
People ask why she loves sunsets
Even if they mean everything
Has ended
But the color of the sun
Makes her happy
It reminds her that whatever happened
The entire day, you can still get a beautiful
Thing at the end of the day
Like the ocean, sunset, plants
Everything else in life
Everyone has one life
They either say I don’t care
Or choose their life carefully
Every time, everyone
Loves or hates their life
When people ask why she loves sunsets, it’s because
It reminds her of a loved one who passed away