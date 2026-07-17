Two Illinois teachers recruiting the next generation of educators | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers' Lounge, Leslie Bradley and Brooke May! They are the Vienna High School teachers who lead the Southern Illinois Future Teachers Coalition.

As you can probably guess, it’s designed to find and recruit the next generation of educators. You’ve maybe heard us talk about teacher shortages in the past, and some school districts in their area really do have a tough time hiring enough teachers. So, they’re trying to grow their own — but not on their own.

It’s a collaboration between the Illinois State Board of Education, Southern Illinois University, a few community colleges, and 25 school districts down towards the state’s southern tip.

They work together to provide opportunities and experiences — getting students into the classroom early to see if this career could be for them — and supporting them throughout their education journey.

Just as importantly, they show them that there are opportunities to build a life and career at home in southern Illinois. You don’t have to leave to be successful.

Peter Medlin Teachers' Lounge Podcast

SHOW NOTES

Educator(s) in this episode:

Leslie Bradley and Brooke May

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band Kindoves, featuring the songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their SoundCloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

Teachers! People who know teachers! People with stories about teachers! Send us an email and be part of the show!

