Artist credits community support in getting Lincoln Highway mural to the finish line

If you’ve driven down Lincoln Highway recently, you’ve no doubt noticed a major mural is underway.

Memphis-based artist Kirsten Sandlin's idea for the mural was selected by the Citizens’ Community Enhancement Commission as part of the America 250 initiative and commemorates DeKalb’s place among along America’s first transcontinental roadway from New York to San Francisco.

“The 1920s vehicle that was originally on the mural that was hanging up here that was so well loved," she said, "We have painted it again a little bit more modern style, in the same style that I've done Lincoln here, and it will be going back up, coming through the gateway to DeKalb. In addition, you have the Golden Gate Bridge, and you have some New York buildings, and that represents the fact that Lincoln Highway goes from New York to San Francisco, and this is just the midpoint, but we can't forget the corn, and we have fields of corn, not just ears of corn, but we have the fields of corn that you drive through in the Midwest.”

The project is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council.

There are plenty of distractions to contend with like rain delays, trains, road noise and curious bystanders, but Sandlin says she’s really enjoyed her time in DeKalb.

“I did learn a lot of history in researching for this project. I knew about your barbed wire before I showed up," she said. "What has surprised me the most is the community. I came in an outsider, and I am a huge local business supporter, but I always am wary about people going, 'You're still an outsider.’ This community has embraced me. They have embraced my children. My daughter is taking camp right next door at Fargo Skate, and she's learned how to skateboard. It's just amazing, the community here.”

Fargo’s owner also connected her with Aaron Schwab of DeKalb.

“It sounded like a good learning experience," Schwab said. "It sounded like someone needed some help, and I kind of know exactly what that feels like to take on a big project and be flying solo, and recognize that it's a lot bigger, or there's other challenges that you didn't necessarily see ahead of time.”

Sandlin primarily uses spray paint.

“I also use a little house paint," she explained. "Depending on spray paint, it only comes in a certain number of colors, and so when I can't find a color that's just dead on what I'm looking for, I'll go and buy some house paint, and we'll get it on with brushes.”

For Schwab, he’s been grateful for the experience.

“She is very good with a can of spray paint," Schawb said. "Let me tell you, there's a steep learning curve. She's taught me a lot of stuff, and I mean, I didn't necessarily anticipate showing up and learning as much as I did, really.”

And the surface itself can be challenging made of brick with windows:

“You go with it, " she said. "You have to work around the ledges. You have to try to figure out if the ledges are really going to distort your vision. I am putting a bunch of straight lines going up and down on the wall, and I have to make sure they still look straight from far off.”

Sandlin admits that she is a little behind schedule, but credits Schwab and several downtown business owners for stepping up to help her reach the goal. And she’s been grateful to meet so many new people along the way.

“I’m painting this for DeKalb, " she said. "This stays here. I walk away and it belongs to you guys, so I always like to talk to people.”

Schwab is also proud to have played a role.

“I'm absolutely stoked to be driving past it almost every day, and see this instead of a big red brick wall. It's something else to look at. It's beautiful. It's got a great snapshot of various features of American culture and DeKalb culture.”

Now it’s back to work while the sun is still shining.

