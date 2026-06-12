Poetically Yours - Moving on

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets and a few from other areas. Today’s poet is Tom Zeiser.

Zeiser lives in St. Charles with his wife Susan Zeiser. The two found love again after being widowed. Here’s his poem “The Move.”

After nearly 30 years,

It was time to move out from the house

I had shared with my late spouse.

I'd given away things that belonged to her,

and I was thinking about things.

I was clearing out clutter.

I had met someone new.

I'd be marrying her,

Me and the cats would be moving in with her.

I started packing things up.

I was selling my house,

Had to make it look good after aging 30 years.

I couldn't lift as much as I once could.

After many months of moving,

The job - it was done with some help from Got Junk.

We were finished with this job.

I closed on the house this month.

All that's left is to unpack,

And when this job's done,

We’ll get to relax.