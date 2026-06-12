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Poetically Yours - Moving on

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published June 12, 2026 at 12:02 PM CDT
Tom Zeiser (middle) participating in WNIJ's Poetically Yours Poetry Workshop.
Kyle Roland
Tom Zeiser (middle) participating in WNIJ's Poetically Yours Poetry Workshop.

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets and a few from other areas. Today’s poet is Tom Zeiser.

Zeiser lives in St. Charles with his wife Susan Zeiser. The two found love again after being widowed. Here’s his poem “The Move.”

After nearly 30 years,
It was time to move out from the house
I had shared with my late spouse.
I'd given away things that belonged to her,
and I was thinking about things.
I was clearing out clutter.
I had met someone new.
I'd be marrying her,
Me and the cats would be moving in with her.
I started packing things up.
I was selling my house,
Had to make it look good after aging 30 years.
I couldn't lift as much as I once could.
After many months of moving,
The job - it was done with some help from Got Junk.
We were finished with this job.
I closed on the house this month.
All that's left is to unpack,
And when this job's done,
We’ll get to relax.
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers arts, culture and spiritual expression, including how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. She is a graduate of the Illinois Media School. Boose also hosts of "Poetically Yours" on WNIJ.
See stories by Yvonne Boose