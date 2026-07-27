DeKalb Park District says re-opening of Hopkins Park Pool slated for Aug. 15

There hasn’t been any swimming at Hopkins Park since its outdoor pool closed for the season in 2023.

The almost 90-year-old swimming pool off Sycamore Road was demolished in November 2024 to make way for a modern facility with updated amenities.

The site remained closed throughout 2025 with construction starting in the summer of that year.

Poor weather and a 10-month permit delay earlier this year pushed the pool’s re-opening back to mid-August.

The renovated pool includes a zero-depth entry leisure pool, new water slides, refurbished locker rooms, and additional infrastructure.

The $14 million renovation was financed through existing park district funds and alternate bonds that are repayable over a 20-year period.

The DeKalb Park District says it’s using its existing annual property tax limit to slowly pay off this debt.

Construction efforts are still underway at Hopkins ahead of next month’s opening.

According to DeKalb Park District Superintendent of Recreation Chrissy Tluczek, work is still being done on perimeter fencing and sanitary lines.

Deck furniture won’t arrive until Aug. 10 so that concrete caulking can be finished first.

Additionally, the pool needs a final inspection from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The pool officially opens to the public on Aug. 15, but the park district will also host a soft opening on Aug. 13.

A total of 125 individuals randomly selected from a lottery will have early access to the pool.

Lottery applications are due by Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m. on the DeKalb Park District’s website.

