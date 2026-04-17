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An Illinois Valley teacher making college accessible for all | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

Northern Public Radio | By Peter Medlin
Published April 17, 2026 at 2:41 AM CDT
Tina Hardy, Illinois Valley Community College
Tina Hardy
Tina Hardy, Illinois Valley Community College

On a new Teachers' Lounge, it’s Tina Hardy! She’s the coordinator for the Center of Accessibility and Neurodiversity at Illinois Valley Community College.

Basically, it’s her job to make college accessible for students who need extra accommodations. That could look like more time to write during a test if you’ve got a physical impairment that affects your writing. It could mean helping students use software to record lectures and take notes.

The laws change quite a bit when students with disabilities move from high school to college, so Tina helps students make that transition.

We talk about the winding journey that led her to teaching, and the important conversations she has with students about why learning can feel hard — and guiding them towards the tools and strategies that’ll help them thrive.

Teachers' Lounge Podcast
Peter Medlin
Teachers' Lounge Podcast

SHOW NOTES

Educator(s) in this episode:

Tina Hardy

Stories featured in this episode:

Why several northern Illinois schools are cutting staff and reckoning with multi-million-dollar budget deficits

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band Kindoves, featuring the songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their SoundCloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

Teachers! People who know teachers! People with stories about teachers! Send us an email and be part of the show!
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WNIJ News Teachers' LoungeTeachers' Lounge Podcast
Peter Medlin
Peter joins WNIJ as a graduate of North Central College. He is a native of Sandwich, Illinois.
See stories by Peter Medlin