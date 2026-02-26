Good curling II: The never-ending bonspiel | Under Rocks podcast

Jared Ortega / WNIJ Your Under Rocks team in action.

Every four years, Americans rediscover the art, the sport, the excitement of curling. And before memories of our nation’s mixed doubles silver medal fade, curling clubs across the country are pulling out all the stops to keep the magic alive until the next Winter Olympics.

Dan Libman Dan Libman's souvenir koozie

In the small LaSalle County town of Triumph, Illinois Valley Community College will once again team up with the 140+-year-old Waltham Curling Club for a month of basic curling instruction in March. You can learn rules, basics, and hit the ice during these Monday night sessions. If you miss it this year, try again next! Or contact the Waltham Curling Club, or any of the local curling clubs in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

Our episode jumps right into a discussion, led by Jenna Dooley, about the 2026 Olympics. It then jumps back four years for an encore visit to the Waltham Curling Club.

Thanks to the kind and generous members of the Waltham Curling Club for welcoming us to their home and showing us the ropes four years ago. That includes Paul Salander, Alan "Slim" Wilson, the Haws family, the Patrick kids, and Jeremy Groves.

And thanks to the largest Under Rocks crew ever (OK, we all wanted to try curling): Jenna Dooley, Jared Ortega, Spencer Tritt, Justin Dooley, Dan Libman, Susan Stephens, and future Olympian Everett Dooley.

Got an idea for the next Under Rocks adventure? Email us at rocks@niu.edu!

We leave you with a sheet of pristine ice. Start sweeping.