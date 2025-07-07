© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Return to Hola
WNIJ Hola
Hola es su centro para mantenerse informado, compartir ideas y conectarse con recursos. (Hola is your hub to stay informed, share ideas, and connect with resources in northern Illinois.)

DeKalb residents show solidarity for immigrant neighbors amid increase in funding for deportation activity

Northern Public Radio | By Maria Gardner Lara
Published July 7, 2025 at 4:30 AM CDT

President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill Act cuts about $930 billion dollars in Medicaid. It sets aside around $150 billion for his mass deportation plan, four times more money annually than the current budget for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, according to the Associated Press.

Veronica Martinez is a local DeKalb teacher and immigrant rights activist. She and other volunteers are holding guardianship workshops for families who fear being a target of ICE. A parent can fill out the form necessary to designate a person to be responsible for their children temporarily in the event they are arrested by immigration officials.

She said at the last session in June, it was mostly fathers who showed up instead of mothers.

“They're like taking turns leaving the house now,” she said, “and if anybody's going to risk being taken it's going to be the men. It was shocking, to be quite honest.”

She said about 40 forms were filled out and another 30 were picked up to be filled out later.

Martinez said DeKalb residents have formed a rapid response team to verify and alert the community of reported immigration arrests. She said their efforts are about protecting their neighbors.

“They're simply hard-working residents of our community,” she said. “They pay into our community, they work in our community, and they're being ripped away.”

Martinez said there’s been at least four verified ICE arrests in DeKalb County, including a construction worker for a local roofing company.
WNIJ News
Maria Gardner Lara
A Chicago native, Maria earned a Master's Degree in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois Springfield . Maria is a 2022-2023 corps member for Report for America. RFA is a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. It is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit journalism organization. Un residente nativo de Chicago, Maria se graduó de University of Illinois Springfield con una licenciatura superior en periodismo de gobierno.
See stories by Maria Gardner Lara