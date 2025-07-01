Perspective: Gardens of Resistance

These are times that demand courage. If our nation is to endure and still resemble itself in four years, each of us must decide: What will I do in this moment of history?

The current administration has slashed over $1 billion in funding for local and regional food systems. They’ve gutted $500 million in food deliveries to food banks — just as food prices soar 20%. They’ve cut $660 million that schools and childcare centers used to buy fresh, local food for our kids.

This is not just policy — it’s tyranny. And each of us must choose how to resist.

I suggest you plant a Garden of Resistance.

During World War II, Americans grew Victory Gardens to feed families and neighbors. Today, 47 million Americans are food insecure. Right here in DeKalb County, 17% of our neighbors struggle to eat.

Let’s resist division by growing food to share. Resist inequality by planting enough for all. Resist cruelty by feeding community.

Follow the lead of people like WNIJ’s Susan Stephens and Austin Cliffe — true Johnny Paw Paw-seeds — planting trees that will nourish generations. Join those building DeKalb’s first Five Point Food Forest.

We are the help we’ve been waiting for. Stand up. Sow seeds. Share the harvest.

Plant a Garden of Resistance.

I am Dan Kenney and this is my perspective.