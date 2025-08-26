Poetically Yours - A lifetime of art

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This episode features Christopher D. Sims.

Sims is a nationally recognized poet who has presented on labor issues with the Contras Labor Center at the University of Southern Maine and the Georgetown University Kalmanovitz Initiative for Labor and the Working Poor. An established writer, his poems are in solidarity with marginalized communities all over the country and the world. Sims performs in many cities across the U.S. His poem "To (Em)power Palestine" is featured in the recently published anthology of poems Poppies For Palestine.

This poem is called “A Compendium For Malcolm Jamal Warner."

“Entry One: Langston’s Echo” — alluding to poetic lineage”

I hear Langston in

Your voice, brother,

Your choice to challenge

Systems of restraint, opposition,

shackles. Langston would have

been proud as you belted loud

the conditions of our people.

You too knew life ain’t no

crystal stair. The harsh air of

hard summers when it seems

Black blood is flowing through

communities continuously.

Brother you were beyond woke.

Clearly, is how you spoke.

Langston is following us,

followed you, ‘til you

shared the words

for our uhuru, our

freedom. Brilliant

Malcolm merging

music words superb.

“Entry Two: Huxtable Reverberations” — what it meant to be a steady Black son on national TV

You learned from Mr. Cosby.

A Black man’s moves, philosophies,

the psychology of a Black man’s mind.

No apologies from a Black man’s mind.

For Black men, we Black men, are divine.

It was time for us to learn, to listen, to position

Ourselves as fathers, as father figures, as

men in solid leadership. As Theo, you took

it all in. You let the lessons begin. We are in

your debt for showing us how to grow.

The flow between son and father is righteous,

is needed, is epic, is collective memory from

our African roots. You stayed rooted. You were a tree.

A Black son was what you were made to be,

a Black sun, too.

“Entry Three: The Jazz Between the Lines” — honoring your musicianship

Bass guitarist. Stardust and steady.

Steady with the medley, the melodies.

Melodies heavenly. Your excellency

helped you win a Grammy. Grio, djali,

you were solidly. Jamming man. Jamming

man. Getting down. You got down with the

sound. Soundscapes. String-picking. Thumping.

Vibing. Surviving through your music, you were.

Miles Long, and you were Miles ahead.

The band, you led. A leader. A sound

provider. Providing the right vibes.

Bass playing. Black sayings. Black

dedications with Black, soul sonic

vibrations. Continuations of the

music you found inside.

Inside the rhythm.

Inside the solar system.

Inside your visions.

Visualizing what good sound is.

Through your music, your words,

you live, give.

Copyright Christopher D. Sims

07/21/2025

All rights reserved



