© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Perspective: Who needs a golden ballroom?

Northern Public Radio | By Sharon Nicola
Published August 25, 2025 at 9:21 PM CDT

What taxpayer this side of Mar-a-Lago, New York City’s Trump Tower, or Washington, D.C. believes that this country needs an extravagant ballroom on White House grounds?

Many of us are living in poverty. Too many of us fear the loss of medical coverage and the havoc of what a bout with the flu might mean for our budget. Anything more serious than that can put most of us in jeopardy of losing our homes.

Young children in school with aging parents in nursing homes? American families are perilously squeezed. None will benefit from a new ballroom in DC.

Who will profit from this new room? American and foreign investors who want in on the presidential grift and one very small American with tainted allegiances who would prefer to be called sir, or your highness, or dictator or even Pope.

Only this type of self-aggrandizing person would think about designing a ballroom before the needs of the people of this country were met – their ability to lead healthy, happy lives, free from the fear of being kidnapped, sent to detention centers, and likely disappeared forever.

If we, the people, cannot afford to put food on our table, you, Mr. Trump, cannot afford to build an unnecessary ballroom at the peoples house. It’s not your house.

This is Sharon Nicola and that is my Perspective.
Tags
WNIJ Perspectives WNIJ PerspectivesSharon Nicola
Sharon Nicola
After a nearly 40-year career in school and public libraries, Sharon Nicola feels compelled to break her professional code of silence and speak up for our democracy.
See stories by Sharon Nicola