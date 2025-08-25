Perspective: Who needs a golden ballroom?

What taxpayer this side of Mar-a-Lago, New York City’s Trump Tower, or Washington, D.C. believes that this country needs an extravagant ballroom on White House grounds?

Many of us are living in poverty. Too many of us fear the loss of medical coverage and the havoc of what a bout with the flu might mean for our budget. Anything more serious than that can put most of us in jeopardy of losing our homes.

Young children in school with aging parents in nursing homes? American families are perilously squeezed. None will benefit from a new ballroom in DC.

Who will profit from this new room? American and foreign investors who want in on the presidential grift and one very small American with tainted allegiances who would prefer to be called sir, or your highness, or dictator or even Pope.

Only this type of self-aggrandizing person would think about designing a ballroom before the needs of the people of this country were met – their ability to lead healthy, happy lives, free from the fear of being kidnapped, sent to detention centers, and likely disappeared forever.

If we, the people, cannot afford to put food on our table, you, Mr. Trump, cannot afford to build an unnecessary ballroom at the peoples house. It’s not your house.

This is Sharon Nicola and that is my Perspective.