A school year in the life of a teacher, 2024-25

On a new Teachers' Lounge, ever curious what the school year is like for a teacher?

Over on our Teachers’ Lounge Radio Show, we have a segment called “Classroom Correspondent.” Every month, we talk with the same teacher and follow the ups and downs of the school year — the holidays, the tests, everything.

This year, our classroom correspondent was Dominique Yackley. She’s a 5th grade teacher at Founders Elementary School in DeKalb, Illinois.

She gave us a peak behind the curtain of how learning happens and how much hard work goes into every day, every class, every lesson. 5th grade is a fascinating age. They're independent, but still love to hug their teacher. They've got a sharp sense of humor, and they also fart a lot.

It's also a transition period between elementary and middle school and Dominique shows us how much her students grow and mature month to month.

At the end of the school year, all of our classroom correspondent segments get collected right here on the podcast. So, today, we’re going to experience the entire 2024-25 school year from August to May.

We'll have a new Classroom Correspondent for the next school year starting in August. If you want to listen to these segments in real time, month to month, you can hear it on our Teachers’ Lounge Radio show. It airs on WNIJ on the last Friday of every month at noon and the following Saturday morning at 6 a.m.

That is the exclusive home of our student and classroom correspondent segments all school year long, until it all gets collected here in June. So, if you want to hear the next season of Classroom Correspondent soon, keep up with the radio show in the fall -- otherwise you’ll have to wait another year!

Thanks so much, again, to Dominique Yackley for sharing her insight and honestly reflecting on what teaching means to her.

Peter Medlin Teachers' Lounge Podcast

SHOW NOTES

Educator featured on the show: Dominique Yackley

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

