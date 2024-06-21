A school year in the life of a teacher, 2023-24 | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a brand-new episode, we’re taking a journey through a school year in the life of a teacher.

Over on our Teachers’ Lounge Radio Show, we have a segment called “Classroom Correspondent.” Every month, we talk with the same teacher and follow the ups and downs, the holidays, the tests, everything.

It’s a peak behind the curtain of how learning happens -- to understand how much hard work goes into every day, every class, every lesson -- by educators who care.

This year, our classroom correspondent was Erik Czerwin -- English teacher at Guilford High School in Rockford.

I want to thank him for lending so much of his time and energy to this show over the past few years. He’s recorded in his house after grading assignments, in his classroom during his lunch break between subbing for other classes, and on holiday breaks. So, again, thank you. His insight and experience gives us an honest look at what it means to be a teacher.

We'll have a new Classroom Correspondent for the next school year starting in August. If you want to listen to these segments in real time, month to month, you can only hear it on our Teachers’ Lounge Radio show. It airs on WNIJ on the last Friday of every month at noon and the following Saturday morning at 6 a.m.

That is the exclusive home of our student and classroom correspondent segments all school year long, until it all gets collected here in June. So, if you want to hear the next season of Classroom Correspondent soon, keep up with the radio show in the fall -- otherwise you’ll have to wait another year!

SHOW NOTES

Educator featured on the show: Erik Czerwin

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

Teachers! People who know teachers! People with stories about teachers! Send us an email and be part of the show! Also, send us your topic recommendations: teacherslounge@niu.edu

