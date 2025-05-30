Celebrating the end of the school year | Teachers' Lounge Radio Show

In case you didn’t know, our podcast Teachers’ Lounge is also on the radio! We’ve got all the interviews with Illinois teachers and education stories you love -- along with exclusive segments -- in a monthly, hour-long show on WNIJ.

On this episode, we’re celebrating the end of the school year with our student correspondents who are saying goodbye to high school and their FFA club.

“There were definitely tears shared between me and all the other seniors,” said chapter president Layla. “It was not just me. It was all around. My mom cried!”

We’re also talking with a few music teachers. One of them, Todd Stellmach, teaches a creating music class that’s not just for band students, it’s for everyone.

“I get to see some kids that I never would have seen unless I had that class,” he said. “I get to know these guys, some of them have such great musical minds, but they never wouldn't be recognized because, ‘oh, well, you don't play trumpet.’”

On top of all that, we’ve got our final check-in with our classroom correspondent, the 5th-grade teacher we interview every single month of the school year.

If you’ve never listened before, our show is based on a simple idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you. Every educator we have on Teachers’ Lounge, whether teacher, coach, counselor, or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

