A Marengo music teacher spreads his love of music beyond school band | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On our show today, we’re talking with Todd Stellmach! Todd is a music teacher at Marengo Community High School. He’s the school’s band and choir director.

Todd gets the chance to teach a lot of cool classes too, from music appreciation to music theory to making music.

And he really loves teaching that “making music” class because it tears down that invisible curtain between students who love music and students who usually join the school band.

“I get to see some kids that I never would have seen unless I had that class,” he said. “I get to know these guys, some of them have such great musical minds, but they never wouldn't be recognized because, ‘oh, well, you don't play trumpet.’”

And one of the most rewarding parts of his job is helping students practice and work through things until finally everything clicks.

“That tiny little just, ‘Hey, think about that. Blend it together.’ Just remind them to think less about this and more about this,” said Stellmach. “It sounded like night and day, and you heard three kids be like, ‘Yeah! We got it! That was it!’”

We talk about why the school band is such an important social experience for so many students, what he steals from the teachers who inspired him, and so much more…

Todd Stellmach

Elgin High School students ask for help to save a creek

