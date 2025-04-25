Poetically Yours - Standing tall

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Tricia Alexander.

Alexander is a Performing & Healing Artist, a poet and musician, a Reiki Master Teacher & BodyTalk Practitioner, as well a ULC Minister. She said she’s been blessed to lead a full & multi-dimensional life, and she believes that writing has helped her understand and process this multi-dimensional experience.

Writing since she was 6 or 7 years old, she can't imagine her life without the beauty and the depth that writing has not only brought it but also what it has encouraged.



