Gov. JB Pritzker taps Christian Mitchell as lieutenant governor pick in campaign for third term

Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday announced former Hyde Park state representative and deputy governor Christian Mitchell will join him at the top of the ticket as his lieutenant governor candidate in his bid for a third term.

Mitchell, vice president of civic engagement at the University of Chicago, was tapped last year by Pritzker to join the board of the Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority, and he oversaw some of the state’s most complicated logistics during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Christian Mitchell is a proven leader with deep experience, steady judgment, and an unshakable commitment to the working families of Illinois,” Pritzker said in a statement. “Whether it’s transforming our clean energy future, rebuilding our infrastructure, or keeping our communities safe, Christian has been a force behind so much of our progress. I couldn’t ask for a better partner to continue delivering results for the people of Illinois.”

Mitchell, who served three terms in the General Assembly and was the Illinois Democratic Party’s executive director in the 2018 election cycle, said in a statement that Pritzker “has led with courage and compassion, and together we’ve built a foundation that’s moving Illinois forward.

“I’m ready to build on that progress — lowering costs, expanding opportunity, and making sure every community has the resources and opportunities they deserve,” Mitchell said. The Illinois Air National Guard first lieutenant was in charge of procuring scarce supplies like masks and ventilators for the state in the depths of the pandemic.

Mitchell’s candidacy would ensures a person of color remains atop the ticket with Pritzker. Current Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton is running for the U.S. Senate seat soon to be relinquished by Dick Durbin.

Besides being first in the line of succession to the governor’s office, lieutenant governors don’t have specific responsibilities assigned by the Illinois constitution beyond duties “that may be delegated to him by the Governor.”

But the role potentially takes on an added importance this time around as Pritzker mulls a presidential run. The second-in-command would ascend to the governor’s office if the billionaire Democrat wins the White House in 2028.

Pritzker has sidestepped questions about committing to serving another full four-year term if he’s reelected.

“I want to be governor of Illinois. That’s four more years,” Pritzker said after making his latest reelection bid official last week.

Describing his criteria Monday for vetting potential running mates, Pritzker said, “the No. 1 qualification is, can you do the job of being governor? Because if you’re lieutenant governor, that may come to you.

“The second thing I think about is… somebody who has a heart for all the people of Illinois, not just some specific segment of the population, because we have a big diverse state and the people who live in McHenry County, people who live in Union County, or in places like Effingham or Rockford or Chicago, have different opinions about things. They may come from different parties, but when you become governor of the state of Illinois, you represent all of them,” Pritzker said. “Having a heart for all of Illinois is the second and very important consideration that I give.”

Pritzker praised Stratton for “assisting us to effectuate the policies that we ran on and won on, and she’s been very, very involved in almost every aspect of what we’ve done… She set a standard.”

Democratic operatives had floated a parade of names for the coveted role in Pritzker’s high-powered campaign. The list included state Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria; state Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, whom Pritzker helped elevate to chair of the Illinois Democratic Party; and former state senator and current deputy governor Andy Manar, Pritzker’s budget point person.

The top of the Republican ticket is still up for grabs. Former DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick has thrown his hat in the ring for governor along with south suburban mechanic Phil Perez and former north suburban congressional candidate Joseph Severino. U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, Cook County GOP chair Aaron Del Mar and former Illinois National Republican Committeeman Richard Porter also are considering bids for governor.