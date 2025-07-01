There's a simple way to celebrate Pollinator Week. It's right in your backyard

About 30 percent of our food depends on pollination.

There are about 500 native species of bees in Illinois, but other animals, like beetles, hummingbirds and bats, are also responsible for pollination.

But pollinators are in trouble, according to University of Illinois Extension specialist Ryan Pankau. The main threats they face are habitat destruction, pesticide use, and climate change. That’s why this week is important.

“Around the globe, we know that insect populations are declining from a lot of recent research that's looked at this,” Pankau said. “These populations of insects -- that includes pollinators and all insects -- are in trouble. And so that's why we're taking time this week to kind of look at those insects and think of ways that we can support them or promote them or perpetuate their populations for the future.”

Because habitat loss is one of the main drivers of pollinator decline, specialists like Pankau are encouraging people to look to their own backyard as potential habitat sources for these animals.

“There [are] a lot of folks concerned about this,” Pankau said. “What we're seeing is a focus on increasing pollinator habitat across the landscape... We're seeing folks taking agricultural land and turning it back into prairie in Illinois... And a lot of times, we're focused on native plants in a landscape setting. So, if you can install native plants in your landscaping, you're creating a tiny little spot that can support pollinators locally, and when you add all that up across the state, it has a big impact.”

While many gardeners may be attracted to exotic plants, native pollinators don’t know how to use them for habitat.