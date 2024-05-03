Perspective: What's fun got to do with it?

By Northern Illinois University journalism instructor Jason Akst. Hear what his students have to say starting the week of May 6.

16 people might be watching me as I read this.



The watchers are students in my NIU opinion writing class. When Jenna Dooley and Susan Stephens talked to the class about recording their perspectives, we joked that the teacher should record his perspective … while everybody watched.

I said OK because the joke is on my students. The joke is: they could’ve done this on their smartphones. But I wasn’t having it.

Jenna and Susan talked to my class. Susan edited scripts. I borrowed a university van to bring the students here. If we had time and I could afford it, we’d go out for ice cream.



I just wanted to do something fun.



I’ve taught college for a long time and I’m a parent of a high school senior going to college in the fall.

The grim news? Learning is seldom fun now.

Instead, high school and college are enormous pressure cookers. Insane amounts of homework. Work full-time while going to school full-time. 3 points of extra credit to keep my GPA? Write another essay for another scholarship. No time to nap, you need volunteer hours.



And on, and on, and on.

If I were my son’s age, I’d probably drop out.

School shouldn’t be like that.

So, I’m investing in fun. Join me, fellow teachers. Let’s work toward fun. And when we reach fun, let’s let fun be fun. No reflection papers.

I’m Jason Akst, and that’s my perspective.