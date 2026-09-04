Perspective: Finding fun in a world of 'famas'

In 1962 the Argentine writer Julio Cortázar published Cronopios and Famas. This series of humorous flash fiction pieces divided all of humanity into two groups: cronopios and famas. The cronopios were disorganized but creative. While they never made plans, they didn’t get upset when things went south either. Essentially, they were artists who improvised and saw the world with wonder. In contrast, famas were disciplined and orderly. They always knew what they had to do and how to do it.

Of course, as a student I admired the cronopios for their spontaneity and openness to life. Famas struck me as boring. They were methodical and meticulous, but they lacked imagination.

Decades later, I am arriving at the sad conclusion that we live in a world built for famas. Occasionally, I wake up and want to try new things: see a show, check out a new restaurant or go on a day trip to see what I can discover. And the result? The show is sold out, I can’t get a table without a reservation and since I lack a timed ticket bought in advance, I can’t get into an exhibit. Clearly, I should have planned my spontaneous day a week in advance.

Sadly, Cortázar can no longer witness how our world places obstacles on acts of creativity and exploration. Nevertheless, in his honor, once and a while I embrace my inner cronopio and go out into the world to see what I can find.