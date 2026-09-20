Illinois State Police to investigate officer-involved fatal shooting in Sycamore

Sycamore Police received a report of suspicious activity on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 in the area of Foxpointe Drive and Constance Lane.

According to a news release, officers responded to the area and encountered a man with a knife. The release says the man charged officers and then police opened fire.

The man was fatally shot and later pronounced dead at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital. Involved officers were treated and released.

As part of protocol, Illinois State Police have begun an investigation into the incident.

Sycamore Police say there is no current threat to the public.

Information will be updated by the Illinois State Police and on the Sycamore Police Department Facebook page.