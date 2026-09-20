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Illinois State Police to investigate officer-involved fatal shooting in Sycamore

Northern Public Radio | By Jenna Dooley
Published September 20, 2026 at 12:09 PM CDT

Sycamore Police received a report of suspicious activity on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 in the area of Foxpointe Drive and Constance Lane.

According to a news release, officers responded to the area and encountered a man with a knife. The release says the man charged officers and then police opened fire.

The man was fatally shot and later pronounced dead at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital. Involved officers were treated and released.

As part of protocol, Illinois State Police have begun an investigation into the incident.

Sycamore Police say there is no current threat to the public.

Information will be updated by the Illinois State Police and on the Sycamore Police Department Facebook page.
Illinois
Jenna Dooley
Jenna Dooley has spent her professional career in public radio. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University and the Public Affairs Reporting Program at the University of Illinois - Springfield. She returned to Northern Public Radio in DeKalb after several years hosting Morning Edition at WUIS-FM in Springfield. She is a former "Newsfinder of the Year" from the Illinois Associated Press and recipient of NIU's Donald R. Grubb Journalism Alumni Award. She is an active member of the Illinois News Broadcasters Association and an adjunct instructor at NIU.
See stories by Jenna Dooley