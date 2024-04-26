A professor's remarkable life & a trip out on the water | Teachers' Lounge Radio Show

Our podcast Teachers’ Lounge is on the radio! We’ve got all the interviews with Illinois teachers and education stories you love -- along with exclusive segments -- in a monthly, hour-long show on WNIJ.

Here on the show, we have student correspondents. This spring, we’re on the water with the DeKalb High School bass fishing team to hear how the students balance the peace and tranquility of a quiet morning on the lake with the fierce competition of a team sport.

On this episode, we also have our conversation with Northern Illinois University Distinguished Teaching Professor, Gulsat Aygen. Dr. Aygen is a renowned linguistics teacher, author, and translator.

She has had a remarkable life from growing up in Turkey, spending time as a political prisoner in the 1980s, coming to the United States to study and teach at Harvard, and now at NIU.

“How did I end up being more human than I ever was, despite all the torture and dehumanizing circumstances I was in?” she said. “I always think about this.”

We had a long, wonderful conversation about her life and the ultimate goal of education.

If you’ve never listened before, our show is based on an idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you. Every educator we have on Teachers’ Lounge, whether teacher, coach, counselor, or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

So, tell us about the person who comes to your mind. Shoot us an email and nominate an educator at teacherslounge@niu.edu and they could be on the show!

Don’t worry – the podcast isn’t going anywhere. You can still catch episodes every other Friday on WNIJ.org or wherever you get podcasts.