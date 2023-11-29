DeKalb County sues one-time nursing home buyers with breach of contract and fraud in “bait and switch” scheme

DeKalb County has filed a lawsuit against the people and entities involved in the failed sale of the DeKalb County nursing home.

In the 44-page complaint filed by the DeKalb County State’s Attorney office, the county seeks over $8.3 million in damages from those principally affiliated with Saba Healthcare and Illuminate LLC.

The defendants face seven counts that include breach of contract, fraud, conspiracy, and aiding and abetting.

According to court documents, the parties failed to obtain regulatory approval, and didn’t pay the county $200,000 per month from August until the end of the sale process, as agreed to in the contract.

Those associated with the companies, including Aaron Singer, Moshe Blonder and Avichal Zuckerman, are charged with intentionally misleading the county as to who the actual buyers were with “bait and switch.”

The documents state that they gave the impression that Illuminate, LLC was the sole buyer, when in fact all along those associated with Saba healthcare were the intended buyers of the home.

The complaint says DeKalb County Healthcare Holding LLC was formed as part of the scheme. Experts tell WNIJ that the formation of a limited liability company, or LLC, is one way that nursing home operators hide ownership of long-term care facilities.

Court documents claim the company is registered in Delaware and can’t do business in Illinois. According to those documents, this fact made it difficult for county staff to verify the company’s ownership.

The first court hearing is scheduled for February 1, 2024.