Say farewell to 2nd grade | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a brand-new episode of Teachers’ Lounge, we’re chatting with Susan Foster! She’s a 2nd-grade teacher atIndian Creek Elementary School in Shabbona, Illinois. She’s been in education for over 30 years and is retiring at the end of this school year.

A lot has changed in that time, especially technology. But sometimes she still likes to turn off the computers and go old school.

“I push the TV to the side, and we start writing on the board and they just think it's hysterical,” she said.

Some of her 2nd graders barely know what a CD is. They couldn’t dream of an overhead projector or a floppy disk!

We also talk about what makes 2nd-grade unique, the teacher who inspired her and her passion for agriculture education and ag literacy. That and so much more on a new Teachers’ Lounge!

