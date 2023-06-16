A school year in the life of a teacher | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers’ Lounge podcast, one of my favorite episodes of the year --- a year in the life of a teacher.

Erik Czerwin is an English teacher at Guilford High School in Rockford, Illinois. You might know him from our annual “Top Education Issues of the Year” episode and -- if you listen to the Teachers’ Lounge Radio Show every month on WNIJ -- you know him as our classroom correspondent.

Every episode, every month on the radio show, we catch up with Erik to hear what he and his students are up to. We talk about how much the pandemic is still impacting his students, how he’s changed as a teacher as he nears two decades in the classroom, and the fun and rewarding parts of teaching -- like coaching the chess team and nerf sword fights during the Shakespeare units.

It’s all there. A year in the making. Follow his journey and the ups and downs of the school year from August through May.

If you’ve never listened before, our show is based on an idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you or deserve a spotlight in your community. Every educator we have on this podcast, whether a teacher, coach, counselor, or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

SHOW NOTES

Educator(s) in this episode:

Erik Czerwin

Stories in this episode:

