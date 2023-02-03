A deep dive into the top education issues of 2023 | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers' Lounge, it’s time for our 4th annual “Top Issues of the Year” episode with Guilford High School English Teacher, Erik Czerwin.

Topics include:

School board battles

Re-thinking school discipline and exclusionary policies.

Staffing issues persist in certain positions, especially in districts with more low-income students

Student-led classrooms

Obviously, COVID-19 is still an overarching issue so while it's not on the list, know it factors into the entire conversation.

We touch on a few honorable mentions like chronic absenteeism, teacher collaboration and data. We also reflect on last year’s conversation to see how the topics we talked about played out in his classroom.

SHOW NOTES

Educator(s) in this episode:

Erik Czerwin

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche."

