NIU takes part in "I Stand with Immigrants" Day of Action

This week NIU took part in a national day of action celebrating immigrant contributions in the U.S.

Part of the celebration included highlighting NIU's Office of Undocumented Student Support Services elevation to a support center to ensure that all students, regardless of immigration status, receive academic support.

The public was asked to complete three activities to receive an "I Support Immigrants" T-shirt, that included signing a poster board and taking a picture with the slogan for social media.

Members of Dream Action NIU, a student led organization that advocates for undocumented students on campus in DeKalb County were on hand.

For Lorena, a sociology major and co-president of the organization, it was an opportunity to remind voters of what's at stake in the upcoming election.

"There's a lot of legislation right now mostly with undocumented students, mostly with immigration," she said." There's a really bad image but it shouldn't be like that because thanks to immigrants, the country is built upon immigrants.”

She’s referring to DACA, the temporary legal status for undocumented students. Currently, the program doesn’t allow for new applicants. The Supreme Court is expected to consider the fate of the program for a third time.