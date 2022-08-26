Education analytics & adaptive physical education | Teachers' Lounge Radio Show

Our podcast Teachers’ Lounge is now on the radio! We’ve got all of the interviews with Illinois teachers and education stories you love -- along with brand-new segments -- now in a monthly, hour-long show on WNIJ on the last Friday of each month at 11 a.m. You can also listen right here, right now!

Jason Klein just started as the senior director of Education Partnerships and Learning Solutions with the Northern Illinois University college of education and Center for P-20 engagement.

He’s spent the past 25 years working in just about every level of education. He’s been a classroom teacher, lead technology and instruction, a principal and assistant superintendent. Now, he works with state agencies, advocacy groups and so many others to help schools collaborate and find solutions across Illinois.

And, Sandwich adaptive physical education teacher Cara Ryan. Longtime listeners of this show might know that I’m from Sandwich. And guess what, nearly 10 years ago, I helped teach P.E. with Cara. For the host of a show called Teachers’ Lounge, this was as close as I’ve ever gotten to being a teacher. I tell the story of how I got to help her teach 4th and 5th grade P.E. class, we catch up about how Cara has changed as a teacher in the near decade since I’ve seen her and talk about her passion for adaptive physical education.

We’re also bringing you more education stories and, as promised, a brand-new segment – classroom correspondent! Erik Czerwin returns every episode to document how it feels to go through a school year!

If you’ve never listened before, our show is based on an idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you. Every educator we have on Teachers’ Lounge, whether teacher, coach, counselor or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

So, tell us about the person who comes to your mind. Shoot us an email and nominate an educator at teacherslounge@niu.edu and they could be on the show!

Don’t worry – the podcast isn’t going anywhere. You can still catch episodes every other Friday on WNIJ.org or wherever you get podcasts.

Also, please subscribe to our Teachers' Lounge newsletter right here where you can stay up to speed on the show and share stories you think we should cover!

