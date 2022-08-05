How to break down barriers and discover learning solutions | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

This week on the show, Jason Klein!

He just started as the senior director of Education Partnerships and Learning Solutions with the Northern Illinois University college of education and Center for P-20 engagement.

He’s spent the past 25 years working in just about every level of education. He’s been a classroom teacher, lead technology and instruction, a principal and assistant superintendent. Now, he works with state agencies, advocacy groups and so many others to help schools collaborate and find solutions across Illinois.

“One of the questions I learned to ask early in my career as an educator is ‘was my experience maybe not everybody's experience or was it?’” he said. “And how can we help ensure that all the ways in which I may have been lucky or that the system was biased in my favor, that we make sure we unbias systems so that all kids are lucky in those same ways?”

He’s at once looking at education through this macro, statewide lens and then also spending time in schools to see how things are working from a school-by-school, student-to-student perspective. We dive into his work and the big issues in education he has his eye on.

