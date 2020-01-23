Drinkin' With Lincoln Presents, Sippin With Suffragists: Susan B. Anthony

On this episode of Drinkin’ with Lincoln, we’re not drinkin’ with Lincoln at all. Host Clint Cargile marks the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote with a special spinoff episode we’re calling Sippin’ with Suffragists. To celebrate the occasion, he travels to Galena, Illinois, to interview one of the most famous suffragists of all: Susan B. Anthony.

Susan B. is portrayed by retired educator and history presenter Cathie Elsbree. Susan B. didn’t drink, but Cathie is more than happy to sip a beer at the Galena Brewing Company while discussing Susan B. Anthony’s life and legacy. She walks us through Galena’s rich history and gives a tour of historic (and supposedly haunted) DeSoto House Hotel, where Susan B. Anthony and her lifelong friend Elizabeth Cady Stanton stayed in 1869. We’ll also learn about Cathie and how she came to be a historical reenactor.

Sippin' and Tippin' with Susan

2020 marks the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage and also the 200th birthday of Susan B. Anthony. Cathie Elsbree is taking part in several events, including Sippin’ and Tippin’ with Susan, presented by the Women’s Suffrage Centennial 2020 Northern Illinois Celebration (WSC2020). It will be held February 11 at the University Club in Rockford. Proceeds benefit the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Sculpture project. Visit the WSC2020 Facebook page for more information on this event, and the many events planned for 2020: https://www.facebook.com/WSC2020IL

