Hey! We're All In The Same Boat!

Let me tell you a story:

Two men sit opposite each other in a row boat. One man reaches under his seat and drills a hole in the bottom of the boat. The other man shouts, “Hey, what are you doing?” The man drilling the hole responds, “Mind your own business the hole is on my side of the boat!” They watch as the boat fills up and soon they both drown.

I was befuddled by Florida and Wisconsin, where officials are working to pass legislation that will eliminate the phrase, “global warming and climate change” from all state-driven material. Really?

People are starving, the country is separated by paralyzing partisan ideologies that threaten our global influence, and this is what the folks in those states put on their legislative agenda! Where is Dr. Who when you need him?

Graduation time is near. As young people prepare to step into the future, what will become of us – all of us -- as we continue to ignore the signs of human impact on the planet? I am not one to wallow in pessimism but, sooner or later; the planet will grow weary of our collective disregard and move to save itself.

So, everyone … as Florida and Wisconsin take out their drills, grab your life preservers and get ready to swim! What happens to one happens to all.

I’m Lou Ness, and that’s my perspective.