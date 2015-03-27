Finding Heroes Around Us

Where are the Superheroes?

I can still see myself in a corner of my room reading my favorite comic books. Superman was the first and best. I devoured all things superheroes.

Today, I devour Captain America, the Avengers, X-Men -- Superman has fallen to the back of the line.

Superheroes have superhuman powers derived from a mysterious source. They use those powers for good, protecting all of us mere mortals.

However, to tell the truth, I see mere mortal superheroes all around me without the cute tight little costumes and capes. They wear ordinary clothing, don’t often stand out in a crowd, and they derive their power from some mysterious force.

They are people who, every day, clean our tables at fast-food restaurants, pick up garbage, clean the streets, protect and serve in uniforms, and many more too numerous to mention.

Rockford Mayor Larry Morrissey put on his cape several weeks ago, leapt a tall building, and declared an end to Veteran Homelessness by 2016 and chronic homelessness by 2017, joining mayors across the nation in their commitment to end homelessness. That’s superhero behavior! It’s everywhere.

Look around! It’s a bird, it’s a plane … no, it’s the ordinary heroes of everyday life.

Thanks to all of you for your extraordinary service.

I'm Lou Ness, and that's my perspective