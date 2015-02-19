The Kind Of Love Worthy Of A Card

"All You Need is Love..."

It’s a great song, but it ain’t true.

What could I possibly say about this luscious, erotic, much-sought-after experience that has not already been said or sung by great masters?

Love is so important that the absence of it drives people to despair and wretchedness.

I found myself (with some amusement) watching the commercials urging couples to lavish the ones they love with flowers, candy diamonds and getaway weekends. Hmmmm.

The love I celebrate is not found on the inside of a card. It's messy.

Those who survive the first flames of love know that real and lasting love is made in the mundane, ordinary, daily struggles that wear you down. And suck the joy out of you. I have never read that on a Hallmark card.

It’s in those places where the metal of love is forged.

Love is fed by selflessness and sacrifice, mercy and compassion.

When offered in this way it creates such wonder that others are drawn to it, like moths to a flame.

This is love worth celebrating, love that survived the fire and is transformed into energy that sustains life.

Remember though, you cannot give away that which you lack – so love yourself, love another. Then widen your view and offer it to the world.

Now that’s love worth putting on a Hallmark card.

I'm Lou Ness, and that's my perspective.