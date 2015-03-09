Is It Really About The Numbers?

For Illinois, it’s all about the numbers…Bruce Rauner spent 65.3 million dollars to win his bid for governor or approximately $36.00 per vote.

Of the $65.3 million spent in the campaign, Rauner wrote a personal check for $27.6 million from his own checking account.

Governor Rauner has an estimated wealth of $500 million plus some loose change. Be assured, I am not bashing people who are wealthy.

Rauner said, “Every dollar matters” (as he hires a chief of staff for the co-governor, his wife Diane, and reduces the salaries of state employees). Yes it is all about the numbers!

The Governor is proposing a 36-percent reduction in human services. This covers people who are old, the young, disabled, troubled youth, Medicaid, dental care, individuals and families who are homeless ... and the hits keep right on comin’.

Social Service Agencies have numbers too.

As I write, it’s ten degrees outside -- a bad number for people who are homeless.

1,300 children without a residence (living in shelters or places unfit for human habitations – their cars), attend Rockford Public Schools.

This winter, six people from The Jubilee Center died from the cold, and we ain’t done yet.

For those of us who provide services, it’s about people, not numbers.

So, Gov. Rauner … let’s balance the budget on the backs of something else.

And remember, when the next election cycle comes around, I’ve got your number!

I'm Lou Ness, and That's my perspective