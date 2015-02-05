What Can I Do Each Day?

When I was young my neighborhood extended to the end of the block – we kids knew the good or bad of everyone. Today my neighborhood is the world, with unlimited boundaries and scopes for my imagination.

Now more than ever, the actions of one can and will touch many lives and the ripple will be beyond my view. Living in this world requires a different sense of accountability for my behavior. I no longer act alone.

The hard truth of this is the daily news that brings information on war, terror and violence in other countries. Every day it leaks from my devices and invades my world.

What can I do? I can do this: Be a stand for goodness and mercy in small ways through acts of generosity and kindness. I can understand that every word I utter and every step I take is alive in the larger world. I can be responsible for who I “be” in the world or in my small corner of the world.

I ask this question every day my feet hit the floor: How will I change my small part of the world? What am I willing to do in service to others?

This is all I can do. It’s not much, yet it’s everything -- and it’s something I can do.

I'm Lou Ness.