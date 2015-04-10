Looking Forward To The Promise Of Spring

When I was young Holy Week was like Holy Year – something to be dreaded and feared in the hearts of us children. “Christ suffered and so shall you!” my mother could be heard shouting to any child who dared smile or look happy.

Thankfully, I no longer view the world through this lens; rather I see life is waiting to emerge from the assumed death of winter. The days lengthen as the edges of darkness soften and we ready for Spring.

People feel lighter, not as burdened, eager to shed the heavy coats, scarves and gloves that have been protection from the icy fingers of sub zero weather.

I see tiny green tips peeking out from ragged brown leaves and winter debris, There are no buds on trees and the landscape is still barren, yet the promise and hope of life to come can be felt everywhere.

There is much to be learned from dark, barren days, they give us cause to pause and consider our place in the universe.

I know I appreciate being witness to the life/death/life cycle. I am present to the unfolding of days one after another, with or without my consent seasons turn and life emerges. The lessons of the seasons are too numerous for these mere 250 words – however I feel it and I am joyful.

So no matter what celebration you honor – keep your hearts and eyes open spring is here!

I'm Lou Ness, and that's my perspective.