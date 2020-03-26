Sessions from Studio A - Crystal Gravy

Related Program: 
By Spencer Tritt 1 hour ago
Join us for the music of Crystal Gravy, of DeKalb, IL. They are a love-struck duo who even spent their first date writing their first song. We'll hear their performance in Studio A and talk with Crystal Gravy about their writing process, their relationship, and much more. We will even learn what "Hotel Stew" is.

Keep up with Crystal Gravy by following their Facebook page. Find more of their music streaming on Spotify and available for download on Bandcamp!

Crystal Gravy performing "Krug" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Crystal Gravy performing "First Blood" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Crystal Gravy performing "One More Storm" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Related Content

Sessions from Studio A - Fuzzlove

By Mar 12, 2020

Join us for the music of Fuzzlove on this week's Sessions from Studio A! This genre-blending band from DeKalb has a huge range of influences from jazz, to funk, to hard rock. They stopped by Studio A and played some new, unreleased songs that the band has planned for their upcoming sophomore album.

Keep up with Fuzzlove by following them on their Facebook page.

Sessions from Studio A - The Oxleys

By Feb 27, 2020
WNIJ

The Oxleys are a folk/americana duo from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Hear them perform songs from their self-titled debut album, as well as some new unreleased tunes. The duo has been touring the midwest full time ever since releasing that album. You can find their tour dates and more music from the band at their Facebook page and website: theoxleysband.com.  

Sessions from Studio A - Anthony Padilla

By Spencer Tritt Feb 14, 2020
WNIJ

Anthony Padilla stopped by Studio A to play songs from his debut solo album, There Is No Such Thing As Spare Time. Hear songs from that album and the stories behind in this week's episode. 

You can find the album online for purchase with physical copies selling at Green Tangerine Records in DeKalb and Kiss the Sky in Batavia. Find more music from Anthony Padilla by following his Facebook page.

Sessions from Studio A - The Lone Canary

By Spencer Tritt Jan 16, 2020
WNIJ

Join us for the music of The Lone Canary this week. This Rockford duo plays their own unique brand of folk/americana music, and we were lucky to catch them live at Prairie Street Brewing Co. this past summer. We also had them revisit Studio A, where they played a few songs from their upcoming album, Leave the Gray, which is out now.