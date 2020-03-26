Sessions from Studio A - Crystal Gravy (March 26, 2020)

Join us for the music of Crystal Gravy, of DeKalb, IL. They are a love-struck duo who even spent their first date writing their first song. We'll hear their performance in Studio A and talk with Crystal Gravy about their writing process, their relationship, and much more. We will even learn what "Hotel Stew" is.

Keep up with Crystal Gravy by following their Facebook page. Find more of their music streaming on Spotify and available for download on Bandcamp!

Crystal Gravy performing "Krug" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Crystal Gravy performing "First Blood" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Crystal Gravy performing "One More Storm" live in WNIJ's Studio A