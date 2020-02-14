Sessions from Studio A - Anthony Padilla

Anthony Padilla stopped by Studio A to play songs from his debut solo album, There Is No Such Thing As Spare Time. Hear songs from that album and the stories behind in this week's episode.

You can find the album online for purchase with physical copies selling at Green Tangerine Records in DeKalb and Kiss the Sky in Batavia. Find more music from Anthony Padilla by following his Facebook page.

Anthony Padilla performing "Half A Mind" live in WNIJ's Studio A.

Anthony Padilla performing "Last Man Standing" live in WNIJ's Studio A.