© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts

Sessions from Studio A - Anthony Padilla

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published February 14, 2020 at 8:35 AM CST
screen_shot_2020-02-14_at_8.33.12_am_0.png
1 of 2
Anthony Padilla performing in WNIJ's Studio A
screen_shot_2020-02-14_at_8.33.35_am.png
2 of 2
Anthony Padilla performing in WNIJ's Studio A

Anthony Padilla stopped by Studio A to play songs from his debut solo album, There Is No Such Thing As Spare Time. Hear songs from that album and the stories behind in this week's episode. 

You can find the album online for purchase with physical copies selling at Green Tangerine Records in DeKalb and Kiss the Sky in Batavia. Find more music from Anthony Padilla by following his Facebook page.

Anthony Padilla performing "Half A Mind" live in WNIJ's Studio A.

Anthony Padilla performing "Last Man Standing" live in WNIJ's Studio A.

Tags

Arts Sessions From Studio A
Related Stories