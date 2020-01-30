© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Arts

Sessions from Studio A - The Weekend Run Club

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published January 30, 2020 at 7:00 PM CST
screen_shot_2020-01-30_at_10.45.55_am.png
1 of 4
The Weekend Run Club performs in WNIJ's Studio A
screen_shot_2020-01-30_at_10.45.21_am.png
2 of 4
The Weekend Run Club performs in WNIJ's Studio A
screen_shot_2020-01-30_at_10.44.22_am.png
3 of 4
The Weekend Run Club performs in WNIJ's Studio A
screen_shot_2020-01-30_at_10.46.16_am.png
4 of 4
The Weekend Run Club performs in WNIJ's Studio A

The Weekend Run Club joined us in Studio A to perform tracks from their new, debut album "Zoo". You can find that album streaming online and available for purchase here. Find out more about The Weekend Run Club by following their Facebook page. Check out some behind the scenes video from our Session with the Weekend Run Club below!

The Weekend Run Club performing "Always" in WNIJ's Studio A.

The Weekend Run Club performing "All My Friends Are Dead" in WNIJ's Studio A.

The Weekend Run Club performing "Beck" in WNIJ's Studio A.

Tags

Arts Sessions From Studio A
