Sessions from Studio A - The Weekend Run Club

The Weekend Run Club joined us in Studio A to perform tracks from their new, debut album "Zoo". You can find that album streaming online and available for purchase here. Find out more about The Weekend Run Club by following their Facebook page. Check out some behind the scenes video from our Session with the Weekend Run Club below!

The Weekend Run Club performing "Always" in WNIJ's Studio A.

The Weekend Run Club performing "All My Friends Are Dead" in WNIJ's Studio A.

The Weekend Run Club performing "Beck" in WNIJ's Studio A.