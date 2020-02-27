Sessions from Studio A - The Oxleys

The Oxleys are a folk/americana duo from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Hear them perform songs from their self-titled debut album, as well as some new unreleased tunes. The duo has been touring the midwest full time ever since releasing that album. You can find their tour dates and more music from the band at their Facebook page and website: theoxleysband.com.

The Oxleys performing "Credits" live in WNIJ's Studio A.

The Oxleys performing "Just a Memory" live in WNIJ's Studio A.

The Oxleys performing "I Will Run to You" live in WNIJ's Studio A.



