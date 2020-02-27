© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Arts

Sessions from Studio A - The Oxleys

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published February 27, 2020 at 7:00 PM CST
screen_shot_2020-02-27_at_11.28.54_am.png
1 of 3
The Oxleys perform in WNIJ's Studio A
screen_shot_2020-02-27_at_11.28.01_am.png
2 of 3
Sam Brunelli of The Oxleys
screen_shot_2020-02-27_at_11.27.48_am.png
3 of 3
Cray Oxley of The Oxleys

The Oxleys are a folk/americana duo from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Hear them perform songs from their self-titled debut album, as well as some new unreleased tunes. The duo has been touring the midwest full time ever since releasing that album. You can find their tour dates and more music from the band at their Facebook page and website: theoxleysband.com.  

The Oxleys performing "Credits" live in WNIJ's Studio A.

The Oxleys performing "Just a Memory" live in WNIJ's Studio A.

The Oxleys performing "I Will Run to You" live in WNIJ's Studio A.

 

Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
