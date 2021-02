Sessions from Studio A - the bellow & the whale (February 11, 2021)

We are joined this week by the incredibly talented duo the bellow & the whale for their second appearance on our show! Join us for a talk with Julia Lee Norris and Bianca Goyette about their new pair of EPs, including The Noise Still Lingers and their brand new EP coming out tomorrow.

You can find those EPs available on their Bandcamp page, and be sure to check out more from the bellow & the whale on their website.