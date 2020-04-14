Perspective: Do Mom And Dad Have A Point?

Elsa Glover's "Perspective" with help from the Andreasens (April 14, 2020).

During tough times, my parents sing a song. It's sweet -- two real voices, not quite in tune, but full of energy.

Whenever I complained, they’d break into song:

You’ve got to accentuate the positive Eliminate the negative Latch on to the affirmative And don’t mess with Mr. In-Between!

Listening, I often thought it’s old fashioned mumbo jumbo. It’s parent talk.

Finally, I listened to Bing Crosby and the Andrews Sisters sing the whole song. The lyrics surprised me:

You've got to spread joy up to the maximum Bring gloom down to the minimum Have faith or pandemonium’s Liable to walk upon the scene

Sitting at home, while medical professionals work long hours, while so many small businesses struggle, we have a choice. We can accentuate the positive.

But, it’s rosy skies and all smiles. Does it encompass our entire situation? Those who may be ill, who are alone, who may not be safe at home? Does it lack a realistic message for those whose lives are so far from simple hope?

Since we can’t control the situation, is hope all we can ask for? Hope that we stay healthy, that bills get paid, that family members get along, that this quarantine works.

Sitting in hope doesn’t actually make things better. That takes action and resilience. And so, will singing a song help?

“You’ve got to accentuate the positive...eliminate the negative and don’t mess with Mr. In-between.”

Thanks, Mom and Dad.

I’m Elsa Glover and that’s my perspective.